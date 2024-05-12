FBI renews $15K reward for homicide information

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Danae Williams.

On May 12, 2021, 25-year-old Danae Williams pulled up to a stoplight in her car in Portland, Oregon. As the light changed, a silver sedan pulled up along the passenger side and shot a gun multiple times into her car.

Williams was shot and died of her wounds the following day. A passenger in the car was also shot in the head but survived.

According to the FBI, investigators believe Williams and her passenger were innocent victims of an ongoing violent dispute between rival gangs.

The FBI asks anyone with information to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

