FBI recovers potential evidence in two-day search for Travis Decker

The FBI said Thursday it has completed a large-scale, two-day search near Leavenworth for Travis Decker, the man wanted in the killing of his three daughters.

The operation, which took place Monday and Tuesday in the Rock Island Campground area, involved more than 100 personnel working in extreme summer heat.

According to FBI Seattle Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington, the mission was to locate Decker, uncover signs of his whereabouts, or gather evidence related to the triple homicide.

Crews searched more than 1 million square meters—roughly 247 acres—of rugged, forested land.

Herrington said the teams recovered “several items” that are now being analyzed to determine whether they are connected to the case.

“Finding this potential evidence emphasizes the value in having various teams search an area multiple times, especially in such challenging conditions,” he said.

The FBI described the search as unprecedented in size and scope for that area, noting that teams went beyond the planned perimeter and used electronic mapping to fully document the effort.

The mapping data has been provided to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and federal partners.

Participating agencies included the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Port of Seattle Police Department, Yakima Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service’s Wenatchee River District, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, and Central Washington University’s anthropology department.

The FBI emphasized that while it directed this week’s operation, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office continues to lead the overall investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s arrest.

Authorities have warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Decker remains wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping in the deaths of his daughters, Paltyn, Evelyn, and Olivia.

The FBI and its partners said they remain committed to searching until Decker is found.

“FBI Seattle is committed to our continued collaboration … and are committed to bringing every available FBI resource that will advance this case for as long as it takes,” Herrington said.

Anyone with information on Decker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Tips can also be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

