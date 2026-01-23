FBI offers $10K reward for information on missing Bellingham woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

One year after the disappearance of Besalynn Mary James, a 63-year-old Bellingham woman, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in her disappearance.

James, also known as “Bessy,” was last seen at 1:16 p.m. on January 20, 2025, at her residence in Bellingham on the Lummi Nation Indian Reservation, the FBI announced.

James is reportedly 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Other notable identifiers are a scar on her right arm and a tattoo of the word “Bes” on one of her arms.

James is a Native American tribal member and was reported missing to the Lummi Nation Police Department on January 25, 2025.

Law enforcement believes James was wearing a black jacket at the time of her disappearance. The FBI noted the rest of her belongings were left behind when she disappeared, and she did not drive.

James was never known to go anywhere without her dogs, and the dogs were reportedly left behind as well.

Additionally, James has ties to Boise and Nampa, Idaho; Nyssa, Oregon; and Sacramento, California.

James’ disappearance is being investigated through a coordinated effort of several law enforcement partners, including the FBI Seattle Field Office, Lummi Nation Police Department, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, and Bellingham Police Department, among other agencies.

“FBI Seattle’s missing persons cases are a high priority as we and our partners seek to uncover the answers that led to these painful disappearances,” Jerald Burkin, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, stated. “In Ms. James’s case, over the past year, law enforcement has conducted multiple investigative actions across several states to try to discover what happened and her whereabouts. We will continue to diligently investigate this case, no matter how long it takes. We encourage anyone with information relating to Ms. James’s disappearance to contact law enforcement immediately.”

Any information concerning James’ case should be reported to the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at (206) 622-0460. People can also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

