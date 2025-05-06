FBI offers $10k reward to find people pointing lasers at WA airplanes

The FBI has had enough of people pointing lasers at airplanes in Washington. It is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Since March of 2024, the FBI says aircraft near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Spokane International Airport have experienced a dramatic increase in laser incidents, specifically when pilots are coming in for landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that in 2024, 383 incidents were reported in Washington state. There have been over 100 incidents so far this year.

Neighborhoods with reported incidents in the Seattle area include:

SeaTac

Vashon

White Center

Burien

West Kent

Lake Meridian Park

East Hill

Des Moines

Neighborhoods with reported incidents in the Spokane area include:

West Plains

Nine Mile Falls

Green Bluff

Hillyard

Pointing a laser at an aircraft can interfere with landing, putting not only the flight crew at risk – but all the passengers on board, too.

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal offense and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

If you have any information concerning the individual(s) responsible for these laser strikes, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group