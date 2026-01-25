Local

FBI offers $10,000 reward in search for missing Lummi Nation tribal member

By Tera Watson, KIRO 7 News
Besalynn Mary James Missing Person Poster A poster of Besalynn Mary James, who has been missing since January 2025. (Courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Seattle) (Federal Bureau of Investigation - Seattle)
SEATTLE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking information about a Lummi Nation member who has been missing since January 2025.

Besalynn Mary James was last seen at her home in Bellingham, Wash., on the Lummi Nation Indian Reservation around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 20.

She was reported missing five days later, on Jan. 25.

James goes by the nickname Bess and is 5 feet 2 inches tall with Black hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be wearing a black jacket at the time of her disappearance.

James does not drive, and all of her belongings were left behind, including her two dogs.

