FBI offers $10,000 reward in search for missing Lummi Nation tribal member

SEATTLE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking information about a Lummi Nation member who has been missing since January 2025.

Besalynn Mary James was last seen at her home in Bellingham, Wash., on the Lummi Nation Indian Reservation around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 20.

She was reported missing five days later, on Jan. 25.

James goes by the nickname Bess and is 5 feet 2 inches tall with Black hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be wearing a black jacket at the time of her disappearance.

James does not drive, and all of her belongings were left behind, including her two dogs.

Help #FBI Seattle, @whatcomsheriff, @BellinghamPD, and Lummi Nation Police Department in the search for tribal member Besalynn Mary James, who was last seen on January 20, 2025, in Bellingham, WA. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. Contact https://t.co/1ci6yDdaYq with… pic.twitter.com/GxNfMU2bWu — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) January 22, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group