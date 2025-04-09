FBI investigates reports of malicious mischief after Thurston County Tesla charging station damaged

LACEY, Wash. — The FBI is investigating reports of malicious mischief after parts of a Tesla charging station in Thurston County were damaged.

Investigators with the FBI, along with the Lacey Police Department, were combing through the scene, located in a parking lot of a strip mall on Sleater Kinney Road Southeast in Lacey.

More than 60 evidence markers were placed across the parking lot, one was located more than 100 yards away from the damaged charging station.

A machine that transfers electricity to nearly a dozen Tesla charging stations was destroyed after law enforcement received multiple calls about a loud noise Tuesday at about 1:30 a.m.

A woman said she was near the scene when she heard two explosions.

“I was standing at the chiropractic office across from Lacey Transit, I effectively held the building up as soon as this huge explosion happened TWICE, I for sure thought it was the end of the world,” she wrote in a comment.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the FBI to get more details, including whether the damage was intentional or accidental.

A spokesperson shared the following statement with us:

“What I can provide is we are aware of the incident and are working with our partners to determine exactly what happened.”

Don McCloud, who lives nearby, said the strip mall is typically filled with parents and children, adding that the incident happened where he usually parks his car.

“It’s concerning because sometimes I go park over there,” he said. “It scares me because I have a lot of family out here. I’ve got a lot of relationships. It could have been one of them.”

Sharon, who did not want to be identified, said she hopes the incident is not political.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a democrat, republican, or an independent. This shouldn’t be happening in America. If you want to protest, that’s fine, but don’t do stuff like this... do it peacefully. It’s all wrong,” she said. “I worry and I fear about people. Someone’s going to get injured.”

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Lacey Police Department. We’re still waiting to hear back.





