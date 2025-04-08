Lacey police investigating damage to Tesla charging station with help from FBI

Officers with the Lacey Police Department are investigating damage to a Tesla charging station outside Target after responding to reports of a loud noise early Tuesday morning.

Police responded at 1:34 a.m. to 665 Sleater Kinney Road Southeast after nearby residents reported hearing a disruptive sound in the area.

When officers arrived, they found that the EV charging station had been intentionally damaged.

Detectives remained at the scene throughout the morning and are working with federal authorities as the investigation continues.

Lacey Police did not release additional details about the extent of the damage or what may have caused the damage.

Officials are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the FBI Seattle Public Affairs Office at 206-622-0460 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

