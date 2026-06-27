FBI investigates laser attacks at Yakima airport

Since the beginning of the year over 19 reports have been filed describing a bright green laser shinning into the cockpit of planes attempting to land at Yakima airport. Pilots have said this light has tracked them as they land at the airport.

According to the Federal Bureau of investigation, these reports most likely present an undercount of the incidents.

In a statement Saturday, the bureau said that the lights can complicate plane landings and increase the risk of injury for pilots and passengers. The FBI is asking anyone that has been “struck by a laser” or has any information about those responsible to contact the Yakima Police Department’s non-emergency line at (509) 575-6200 or the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

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