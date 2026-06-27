Kent police looking for teen missing since June 23

KENT, Wash. — An Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) has been issued for a Kent teen who has been missing for several days.

Kent police say 14-year-old Jorell Ezell has been missing from his home in the South Hill neighborhood since June 23.

He was last seen walking in an area off SE 258th Pl, about half a mile away from the Canyon Ridge Plaza.

Jorell was recently released from the hospital and has “medical/mental health issues requiring treatment,” according to Kent police.

He weighs about 100 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing. Jorell has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Kent PD tip line at 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

You can also call 911.

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