FBI arrests Snohomish man accused of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol police

Federal agents with the FBI arrested a 47-year-old man in Snohomish on Thursday, accused of attacking police officers during the January 6 insurrection.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for D.C., Derek Noftsger flew from Seattle to Baltimore, arriving in Washington, D.C. on January 4, 2021.

While crowds of Trump supporters and others marched on the Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, prosecutors said Noftsger and another man from Washington, Thomas Hodo, were seen in camera footage carrying a tattered US flag, pulling away police barricades, shouting at officers and advancing with the crowd.

Photos, included in the complaint and taken from footage of body-worn cameras, allegedly show Noftsger picking up one officer’s riot shield and throwing it over his head at a line of police. Minutes later, rioters overran police lines and Noftsger allegedly climbed scaffolding on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building. He and Hodo were seen in the criminal complaint posing for photos while on top of the scaffolding.

The FBI said Hodo was captured on open-source camera footage while on the Terrace, saying, “It could get a lot worse, we came in peace this time, it could get a lot worse, believe me we are well armed if we need to be.”

It’s not clear how federal agents tracked down Noftsger, how long it took to identify him or why investigators spent 43 months before arresting him. But court documents show one of Hodo’s former coworkers helped investigators identify him.

Hodo is charged in the federal criminal complaint with multiple misdemeanors, including disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Court documents link multiple social media posts to him, with one such post on January 5, 2021, claiming “Antifa” had threatened a senator’s family by showing up at their home. “This is going to get real,” it reads. Video from the same day captures Noftsger saying, “It’s my time, my duty, and if I have to lay down my life in D.C. in the two days, then that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” the complaint reads.

The next day during the riot, Hodo is allegedly seen shouting at police through a microphone, “Every treasonous traitor will be hung” and then telling officers, “You guys are a f***ing disgrace.”

Despite the complaint accusing Hodo of throwing at police a can of what appeared to be pepper spray, he currently faces no assault charge.

Noftsger made his first court appearance at the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle hours after his arrest Thursday.

At the time of publication, Hodo has not been arrested.

FBI agents in Seattle and across Washington continue to investigate the case.

To date, federal prosecutors have charged nearly 1,500 people for crimes at the Capitol on January 6, 2020. More than a third of the charges are felonies for allegedly assaulting or impeding police.

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio.

