Fathers in prison spend time with their kids during ‘A Day with Dad’ in Airway Heights

Day With Dad at Airway Heights Corrections Center Kids got the opportunity to spend a day with their dads in "Day with Dad. (Courtesy of Washington State Department of Corrections) (Washington State Department of Corrections)
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections (WSDC) helped incarcerated fathers spend a day of fun with their children.

Airway Heights Corrections Center held a “A Day with Dad” where children were able to do different activities and have a meal with their parent who is serving time at the facility.

They were also able to play several games against their dads, like a flag football game.

WSDC says that the day was a way to help provide a sense of normalcy and family bonding.

