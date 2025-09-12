Fathers in prison spend time with their kids during ‘A Day with Dad’ in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections (WSDC) helped incarcerated fathers spend a day of fun with their children.

Airway Heights Corrections Center held a “A Day with Dad” where children were able to do different activities and have a meal with their parent who is serving time at the facility.

They were also able to play several games against their dads, like a flag football game.

WSDC says that the day was a way to help provide a sense of normalcy and family bonding.

