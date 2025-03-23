Local

Father and son shot at near Kitsap Mall, they were not hit, shooters were arrested

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Father and son shot at near Kitsap Mall, they were not hit and the shooters were arrested Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly shot at a father and son on Saturday afternoon near the Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, the Kitsap County Sherrif posted on X.

The sheriff’s office says that at around 4:45 p.m. near a parking lot, two teenagers walking nearby started yelling profanities at the man and son while driving near the south side of the mall.

The teens then ran toward the man’s car and allegedly began shooting, missing the man and son, and hitting two cars nearby, the Kitsap Sheriff said.

No injuries were reported and deputies arrested the two teenagers after a foot chase.

