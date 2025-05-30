Father in ICU after Lakewood shooting, family shares experience

A Tacoma father is in the ICU tonight after a mass shooting at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood sent seven people to the hospital on Wednesday.

According to a fundraiser started to help the family, “On May 28th, Ron Jackson was spending a beautiful, sunny day at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood, WA with his wife, Leighten, and their five young children — four girls and one boy. It was the first hot day of the year, and they were simply enjoying a peaceful afternoon together at the lake. In an instant, everything changed."

“And he’s like I’m shot, I’m shot, I’m shot you know. And there’s just like blood splitting out, splitting out,” said Ron’s wife, Leighten.

Ron was shot in the abdomen and was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting. He is now in the ICU facing major surgery on his liver.

“My son is here and he’s like, I don’t want my daddy to die. I don’t want him to die, you know,” recounted Leighten.

Leighten shared the family's harrowing experience with KIRO 7's Samantha Lomibao.

You can find the family’s GoFundMe here.

