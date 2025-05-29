BREAKING: Seven hospitalized in Lakewood park mass shooting

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Seven people were hospitalized following a shooting in Lakewood’s Harry Todd Park Wednesday evening.

According to Lakewood police, officers responded to reports of shots fired around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived at a “hectic scene”, with families and individuals running from the park.

Five people were taken to hospital by emergency crews, while another two victims self-transported. At least three people are reported in critical condition.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue confirmed that multiple people were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

At this time, police have not detained any suspects.

KIRO 7 has a team heading to the scene and will update this story with any new developments.

