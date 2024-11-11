Father of 4 found dead after failing to return from day hike at Mt. Hood

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the hiker found dead in the Mt. Hood National Forest on November 8, as 33-year-old James Robert MacDonald of Ridgefield.

Following an extensive search operation, MacDonald was located near the Hidden Lake Trail by search teams from Portland Mountain Rescue.

MacDonald, an experienced hiker, was reported missing by his family on the evening of November 6 after he failed to return from a planned day hike.

Family members last heard from him around 2 p.m. on the day of his hike, but he was not equipped for an overnight stay in the challenging terrain.

According to multiple verified GoFundMe’s, MacDonald left behind a beloved wife, young twins, and two little boys - aged four and six.

KIRO 7 has independently verified each of these fundraisers, and GoFundMe has assured us all funds will be safely delivered to his wife:

In response to the report, the Sheriff’s Office quickly mobilized Clackamas County Search and Rescue teams.

Volunteers, along with Portland Mountain Rescue, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, and the Hood River Crag Rats, conducted an extensive search of the Paradise Park area.

The operation included air support from the Oregon National Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, as well as drones and communications assistance from Mountain Wave Emergency Communications.

Searchers found tracks in the snow near the Paradise Park Trail, helping narrow down the search area.

The effort continued into Friday morning when MacDonald’s body was found near the Hidden Lake Trail around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities have stated there is no indication of foul play, and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate to determine the official cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences to MacDonald’s family as they cope with this loss.

