Fatal hit and run on I-5 in Seattle, police need help finding driver

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for assistance in finding witnesses of a fatal hit and run on Interstate 5 in Seattle.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, WSP answered calls about a person struck by a vehicle on northbound I-5 near South Albro Place in Seattle.

According to WSP, a person entered the freeway at South Albro Place, ran from the right shoulder into traffic and was struck by a vehicle on lane three.

The person was then hit by another car, possibly a semi-truck and landed on lane four. The driver of the second car did not stop, according to WSP.

When police arrived, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The freeway was closed for about four hours while police investigated.

The driver and passenger of the first car stopped and were treated at the scene.

WSP asks anyone with information or who witnessed the hit and run to call Detective Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.





