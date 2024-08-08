Local

Fatal collision on I-5 SB blocks traffic in Everett

By KIRO 7 News Staff

EVERETT, Wash. — A fatal collision on Interstate 5 southbound at State Route 526 in Everett has blocked the right three lanes during Thursday’s morning commute.

According to Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved one car and a pedestrian.

Trooper Harding suggested that those stuck in the traffic utilize the off-ramp to Everett Mall Way and continue back onto I-5.

Traffic is down to one lane, the HOV lane on the left side of the highway, while troopers investigate.

There is no estimated time for reopening, with drivers being asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

