Fatal collision on I-5 SB blocks traffic in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A fatal collision on Interstate 5 southbound at State Route 526 in Everett has blocked the right three lanes during Thursday’s morning commute.

According to Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved one car and a pedestrian.

Trooper Harding suggested that those stuck in the traffic utilize the off-ramp to Everett Mall Way and continue back onto I-5.

🚨S5 MP189 there is a 1 car/pedestrian fatality collision. Traffic is getting by in the HOV lane. Traffic can also utilize the off-ramp to Everett Mall Way and continue back onto S5. Please be patient as there will be backups while troopers investigate this tragic collision. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) August 8, 2024

Traffic is down to one lane, the HOV lane on the left side of the highway, while troopers investigate.

There is no estimated time for reopening, with drivers being asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

UPDATE: On SB I-5 at SR 526 there is a collision blocking the three right lanes in #Everett.



UPDATE: On SB I-5 at SR 526 there is a collision blocking the three right lanes in #Everett.

Traffic is being diverted into the HOV Lane. There is no ETA for reopening, use alternate routes and expect delays. https://t.co/N8B8yMyrfP pic.twitter.com/qU8m6784x1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 8, 2024

