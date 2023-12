LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car has closed two lanes of southbound State Route 99 in north Lynnwood Wednesday morning.

The closure just north of 156th Street Southwest, between Paine Field and Lynnwood, was reported shortly after 6 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the lane closures would likely extend into the morning commute.

At 6:30 a.m., WSDOT said backups had reached State Route 525.









©2023 Cox Media Group