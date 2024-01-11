Fans speechless after learning Pete Carroll will not return as Seahawks head coach

SEATTLE — Fans are in disbelief after the Seahawks announced that Pete Carroll would no longer serve as head coach after 14 seasons.

“Just like speechless, just don’t know what to say,” said fan Blake Jamison.

Carroll brought home the franchise’s first Super Bowl title back in 2013.

“I mean he got us a Super Bowl, took us to two Super Bowls, won one and you just thought he could do it again, you know I was hoping he could do it again,” said other fan Rocky Finney. Carroll became head coach back in 2010 and had a winning record in 11 of his 14 seasons.

“Pete Carroll has taken a team that was struggling to find its own identity and turned it into a team that everybody feared playing for quite a few years,” said fan Lorin Sandretzky “Big Lo.”

Under Carroll, the team reached the postseason 10 times and won five NFC titles.

“This is the best run in Seahawks history no one has to be reminded that the 14 years Pete Carroll’s had here, the only Super Bowl championship back to back Super Bowls coming within one yard of winning a second one,” said Gregg Bell, of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Carroll leaves behind an impressive record but fans say they’ll miss the way he treated them and the culture he created the most.

“The culture here is all about the people and the players adore him for that and his reputation around the league is that,” another fan.

Another fan, Sam Strader, told KIRO 7 that back in 2017, Carroll saw him and told him he needed a new jersey and at the next game, brought him one.

“Pete came out of the tunnel and I remember seeing Pete and then all of a sudden he just showed it and I’m like I had no idea that he was actually going to do it and it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Strader said. “What Pete did for me I will forever be grateful for.”

