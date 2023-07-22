Fan-based Facebook group promises Taylor Swift tickets at presale prices

The Taylor Swift Concert is just 24-hours away and some fans are still hoping to score a last chance ticket. But social media is flooded with fake ticket offers from fake sellers.

“I have been scammed over ten times. There are so many scammers out there, they create fake profile accounts, so it looks like a sweet mom with three kids and a family.”

Thyre McKelvie, a Seattle mom says the only thing that’s saved her from losing money is a fan-based Facebook Group dedicated to helping fans get tickets at presale value. Jamie Moore is the admin for the group. She says she came up with the idea in the wake of the Ticketmaster debacle in November.

“I was like what if we came up with a group if someone has tickets, they don’t’ need or can’t go anymore they can resell them.”

All sellers on her page are verified and they cannot sell for more than the presale value. That adds up to about a $1,000 price difference compared to what most resellers are charging. Jamie says the Taylor Swift community has been all in.

“It’s really been a rewarding and gratifying experience to see how many came together to fight against the resale market.”

It’s also become a place for fans to post and get feedback on fraudulent offers. Thyre McKelvie says she is grateful to the group for helping her.

“All of mine have been fake so it’s been super frustrating because you think you’re going to get tickets and then it turns out to be a scam.”

And foe those still hoping to score tickets to this weekend’s concert, Jamie says, keep an eye out.

“In the last 24 hours in the Seattle area we have only seen about 15 legit tickets.”

The rest? All scams. Logan Hickle, Regional Manager for the BBB says they’ve received 48 complaints tied to Taylor Swift ticket sales.

“They know people will pay big money and they’ll do it quickly, especially when we’re talking about a day before or a couple of days before. They know you want those tickets badly, so you need to make sure that you’re doing your due diligence, taking that step back and trusting your gut.”

If you would like to join the Facebook Group , you will have to be approve. But the admin says they’re monitoring the page nonstop. Just follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/taylorswifteras/

