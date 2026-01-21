Family sues Lakewood over fatal police chase that killed truck driver, lawsuit says

The family of a Lakewood truck driver killed in a 2023 crash has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging an illegal police pursuit led to his death, according to court records.

Attorneys for the family of Bohdan Vetrov announced Tuesday that they filed the federal lawsuit against the City of Lakewood, claiming Lakewood police officers violated state law and department policy during a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal collision on June 29, 2023.

Vetrov, 57, was driving a commercial semi-truck when a juvenile suspect fleeing police ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges officers initiated and continued the pursuit without required risk assessment, supervisory approval, training certification or a plan to safely end the chase.

The attorneys argue the pursuit should have been terminated once it became clear it endangered the public.

“Police can catch the bad guys without endangering the public if they follow the rules and use common sense,” said attorney Mark Lindquist, a former Pierce County prosecutor.

According to the complaint, the pursuit began nearly five hours after a reported convenience store robbery involving two juveniles.

Lakewood Police Officer Cole Craner wrote in his report that he was “100% confident” in the identity of the juvenile suspect and knew his home address.

Despite that, the lawsuit alleges Craner made no effort to coordinate a safe arrest.

Instead, he and another officer positioned themselves near the juvenile’s home.

When the juvenile was spotted driving lawfully through the residential neighborhood, an officer began following him.

The lawsuit says Craner activated his patrol car’s lights rather than waiting for the juvenile to pull into his driveway or using other safe alternatives.

The juvenile then sped away.

Attorneys allege Craner was not certified in any pursuit intervention option, a requirement under both Lakewood Police Department policy and state law.

The lawsuit further claims officers did not notify or communicate with a supervisor, failed to conduct a risk assessment, and had no justification to believe the risk of not immediately arresting the suspect outweighed the dangers of a pursuit.

Officers continued chasing the juvenile at high speeds, even after he ran a stop sign, the complaint states.

As the chase reached the intersection of Freedom Way and Interstate 5, Craner’s patrol car camera allegedly shows a red traffic signal and Vetrov’s semi-truck lawfully crossing the intersection.

The lawsuit says the officer continued the pursuit as the juvenile ran the red light and struck the truck.

Both juveniles survived the crash.

Vetrov died at the scene.

Attorneys describe the pursuit as a “rogue pursuit” and allege officers ignored approved alternatives to apprehend the suspect.

The lawsuit claims it is reasonable to infer officers were trying to scare or harm the juvenile rather than make a safe arrest.

“Given that the officers failed to use available, approved, and safe alternatives to apprehend the suspect, it is reasonable to infer that the officers were trying to teach the suspect a lesson by scaring him and endangering him or harming him in a chase,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint also alleges broader failures within the Lakewood Police Department, including inadequate training and supervision related to vehicle pursuits, and claims constitutional violations.

Attorney Angus Lee, also a former prosecutor, said the case centers on accountability.

“This case is about accountability and public safety. A pursuit that ends with an innocent truck driver killed is a preventable failure,” Lee said.

Vetrov immigrated to the United States from Ukraine with his wife and children in 2017, seeking a safer and more stable life, according to the lawsuit.

The family settled in Pierce County, where they were active in the community.

Vetrov worked full time as a commercial truck driver and was the sole provider for his family, which includes seven children.

Since his death, the family has struggled financially and emotionally, the lawsuit states.

In November, Lindquist and Lee filed a formal claim against the city, a required step before suing a government entity in Washington.

The family is seeking $26 million in economic and emotional damages.

“Plaintiffs seek accountability for Defendants’ failures to follow laws, policies, and standards designed to prevent such tragedies, and compensation for the family,” the lawsuit states.

