Family of Jaahnavi Kandula files wrongful death lawsuit against Seattle and police officer

SEATTLE — The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student who was fatally struck by a speeding Seattle police vehicle, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Seattle and Officer Kevin A. Dave, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, wrongful death, and assault and battery in the January 2023 incident, when Kandula was hit while in a marked crosswalk on Dexter Avenue North.

According to the complaint, Officer Dave traveled up to 74 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone when he struck Kandula, who had the right of way.

The officer was responding to a non-emergent call during the collision.

Despite the high speed, the suit claims Dave did not properly use his vehicle’s siren and failed to brake until moments before the crash.

Kandula, an engineering student, suffered devastating injuries from the impact and was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts at Harborview Trauma Medical Center.

The lawsuit also accuses the City of Seattle of failing to maintain a safe intersection, noting that the construction zone had limited pedestrian visibility and was marked by safety concerns.

The lawsuit highlights prior concerns about Officer Dave’s fitness for duty, citing a history of poor performance during his previous employment at the Tucson Police Department.

The complaint also alleges that Dave was operating the patrol vehicle without a valid Washington driver’s license at the time of the accident.

The plaintiffs, including Kandula’s parents, are seeking damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering, and the loss of their daughter’s companionship.

They also allege that the city negligently hired and retained Officer Dave despite his troubling employment history.

