Fake ID leads to counter jump and cigar robbery at Kent convenience store

An 18-year-old Renton man was arrested after police say he assaulted a convenience store employee and took cigars during a robbery on Kent’s East Hill, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police said the incident happened last week when the man entered a convenience store and waited in line with other customers.

Investigators said he pointed out cigars he wanted to buy from behind the counter, prompting a clerk to ask for identification.

According to police, the clerk quickly noticed the photo on the ID did not appear to match the customer and asked him to confirm his birthdate.

Officers said the man gave the wrong date, and the clerk declined to sell him the cigars, explaining why he was being refused.

Police said the situation escalated when the man jumped over the counter, dropping some of his belongings.

Investigators said he grabbed several packages of cigars and tried to jump back over the counter, hitting another employee in the process.

Police said he then struck the co-worker in the head and kicked him in the torso before running out of the store with the cigars.

The employee who was struck suffered a bump on the head, police said.

Multiple customers witnessed the robbery, and store surveillance cameras recorded the incident, according to police.

Investigators said one witness took a photo of the suspect and shared it with officers, allowing police to quickly circulate the image to patrol units in the area.

Officers searched nearby streets and later spotted the suspect in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, police said.

Investigators said the man initially did not follow commands to stop, but after additional officers arrived, he complied and was taken into custody without further issues.

Police said the man was positively identified, advised of his rights, and later admitted to the robbery.

Officers said he also told them he still had the cigars in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Kent police credited quick communication between victims, witnesses and responding officers for the swift arrest, noting that the photo provided by a customer helped speed up the search.

