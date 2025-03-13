Failed bank heist: police searching for man who attempted to rob downtown bank

SEATTLE — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say attempted to rob a bank in Downtown Seattle on Pike Street before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

In a release from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), witnesses reported the man handed a teller a note saying he was robbing the bank and demanded cash.

The teller got to a secure area in the bank and closed the door despite the man trying to keep the door from closing, police say.

He left the bank and has not been found.

SPD says the man had been in the bank earlier in the day requesting to open an account.

For any information on the man, SPD is asking the public to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 with the incident number 2025-67715/West Precinct

Seattle Police looking for bank robbery suspect

