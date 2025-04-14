Facing an $8.5M shortfall, Edmonds schools face cuts and layoffs

EDMONDS, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Edmonds School Board is considering cuts to staff and student programs as the district faces an $8.5 million budget shortfall for the 2025-26 school year.

According to The Everett Herald, the board will review a proposed reduced education plan that includes job cuts on Tuesday. Officials said additional staff reductions could follow when the final budget is approved in July.

To get community feedback, the district launched a “Balancing Act” survey asking residents and families of students to weigh in on possible spending cuts and revenue increases. The survey received 1,165 responses and nearly 100 pages of feedback.

Edmonds school district faces $8.5M shortfall

“How can the school district be expected to decrease the budget when the price of everything else is inflating and continues to inflate?” one respondent asked. “Do we need to go down to a four-day school week?”

Favored by 88.2% of respondents, the most supported cut was eliminating elementary student intervention coordinators, saving $1.1 million.

Though smaller than recent years—$15 million in 2023-24 and $10.6 million last year—the deficit could still shrink or grow depending on state funding decisions. A bill to increase special education funding could reduce the shortfall. The legislative session ends on April 27.

©2025 Cox Media Group