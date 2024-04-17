Ground stop lifted for Alaska, Horizon airlines

SEATTLE — A ground stop advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration for Alaska and Horizon airlines has been lifted.

The ground stop was instituted at around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, but not for a reason you might think.

“Alaska Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s mainline departures nationwide,” the FAA said in a statement.

KIRO 7 learned the stop was connected to a problem with a weight and balance system.

The statement from Alaska Airlines follows:

“This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance. A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights was instituted at approximately 7:50am PT. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.”

Weight and Balance software is used to make sure the plane is loaded properly and the weight -- including people, bags and cargo -- is distributed safely before takeoff, according to Kris Van Cleave with CBS News.

The issue was resolved at around 8:45 a.m. Though the ground stop only lasted about an hour, it had an effect on flight delays.

By 9 a.m., FlightAware showed 17 delays for Horizon flights and 49 for Alaska Airlines.





