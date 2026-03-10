JetBlue nationwide groundstop lifted

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cancelled a ground stop for all JetBlue flights across the country, according to an alert posted by the agency.

The ground stop alert was issued around 10 p.m. PT. Monday, and the request was made by the airliner itself.

It’s unclear why the airline requested the ground stop.

As of around 11 p.m., the full ground stop was cancelled.

In a comment to KIRO 7, JetBlue said:

“Thanks for reaching out. A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations.”

The airline did not explain what the system outage was.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

