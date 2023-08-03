Explosive and drugs found, deputies hurt when suspect rams police cars in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man with a long criminal history hurt two deputies when he rammed their car while trying to escape in Everett last week, according to police.

Officers with the Everett Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team and Violent Crimes Unit saw a man parked in a car in the north part of the city and knew he had a felony arrest warrant.

When police approached him, he immediately tried to get away and rammed one of the police cars. He then turned and hit a second police car.

Two Snohomish County deputies were hurt when their car was rammed.

The man then tried to ram his way out of the police cars a third time as officers walked up to his car. At that point, they were able to stop his car and take him into custody.

Police say that after his car was towed and searched, these items were found inside:

About 10,000 fentanyl pills

183 grams of methamphetamine

24 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl

drug paraphernalia

A Springfield Hellcat handgun that was reported stolen out of Seattle

$4,078 in cash

A homemade explosive device

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. He was charged with 19 new crimes including drug and gun violations, hit-and-run, possession of an explosive device and more.

©2023 Cox Media Group