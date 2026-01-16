Expired car tabs help Redmond police catch two people with warrants

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond police officer pulled a driver over for expired tabs and wound up detaining two people with warrants out for their arrest.

It happened on January 13, around 11:30 p.m.

The officer noticed the expired tab on Redmond Way and pulled the driver over. A records check determined the driver had an outstanding warrant, so she was detained.

During the stop, officers say they noticed that a passenger wasn’t wearing their seatbelt. When they asked for the man’s name, police say he gave them a fake one and a birthdate that didn’t match. Eventually, he provided his information and they found out he had multiple outstanding warrants, including one for a felony. He was also taken into custody.

“This incident highlights the importance of officer awareness and thorough investigation during routine traffic stops to help ensure public safety,” the police department shared.

©2026 Cox Media Group