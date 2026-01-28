Expedia lays off some Seattle-area employees

SEATTLE — Travel company Expedia Group is laying off some of its technology staff.

Many Seattle-based employees shared news of the layoffs on the job networking site, LinkedIn.

Expedia has a major campus in the Interbay neighborhood and is one of the region’s largest tech employers.

KIRO 7 News reached out to Expedia about the layoffs. The company sent us the following statement:

“We are eliminating roles as well as opening some new roles as we remain disciplined about assessing the skills we need for the future. We are also simplifying our structure and reducing organizational layers to move faster and with more accountability. These are not easy decisions, and we are grateful for the contributions of our colleagues who are impacted.”

Expedia did not reveal how many people were impacted in this round of cuts. Technology news site GeekWire is estimating that about 10% of the technology team was laid off.

In addition to Expedia.com, the Expedia Group includes brands such as Vrbo, Orbitz, Hotwire, Trivago, and Hotels.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group