Expect extra patrol from SPD uniformed, undercover officers during Seahawks game

SEATTLE — The countdown is on to the Seahawks taking on the 49ers! Kickoff is on Saturday at 5p.m., but with that comes safety concerns for fans as the Hawks have home field advantage.

If you plan on going to Lumen Field, Seattle police warn that there’s an increased chance of being a victim of car prowlers.

“We do see an increase in car prowls during big events, we encourage people not to leave valuables in their vehicles, we are asking them to leave those at home, we don’t want anyone to have cars prowled,” said Detective Eric Munoz with the Seattle police,

Munoz said there will be dozens of officers in and out of Lumen Field all day Saturday.

“You’ll see officers on their bicycles, uniformed officers, walking foot beats, traffic officers easing traffic, in and out of the area,” Munoz said.

There will be officers in uniform and undercover.

“With any big game, we will have uniformed and undercover officers in the area keeping eyes on everything, making sure everything is safe,” Munoz said.

Washington State Patrol, King County Sheriffs Office, and SPD are planning DUI emphasis patrols after the game, too.

“We all work together on these events, there’s a lot of moving parts in and around the city, so all of our agencies will support each other we are all on one team.”

They say the main goal is to keep every fan safe, no matter which side you’re cheering for.

