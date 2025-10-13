Expect dryer, cooler conditions as wintry weather moves into the passes

SEATTLE — Happy Monday!

An upper-level trough continues to move over the area this morning, producing some showers and breezy weather. There is still a Wind Advisory for the San Juan and Whatcom Counties until 2 p.m., with Fraser River Outflow continuing. The rest of the area will be breezy to start the day and then ease a bit to gusty weather throughout the day. The showers are mostly in the South Sound this morning and will continue to decrease. We should be mainly dry later today with increasing sun and highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Blewett Pass saw snow overnight, with the Washington State Patrol sharing these photos:

Time to get in our minds Winter Driving Conditions….

Who would’ve thought halfway through October that Blewett pass would look like this.@WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/DIi9CcoxGA — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) October 13, 2025

The roadway was open with flagger-controlled traffic, while fire crews also cleared debris from Labor Mountain Fire activity. Drivers were told to plan for reduced speeds and delays. White Pass Summit along US 12 also saw snow and slush overnight.

Overnight will be clear and chilly with some frost possible, especially south and away from the water! Tomorrow will be clear and cool with highs in the lower-60s. Same thing on Wednesday with chilly conditions early and then increasing sun.

By Thursday, we’ll have more clouds and possibly some sprinkles, but not much active weather. Some showers are possible by Friday with more clouds and cooler weather. Saturday will start drier, but rain will increase late, leading to a cool and wet day for Sunday with highs in the 50s.

