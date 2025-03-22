Exclusive: Video shows metro bus sideswipe pedestrian after running red lights

SEATTLE — A woman has filed a claim with King County after she says a Metro bus ran two red lights and sideswiped her on the crosswalk.

According to the incident report, it happened just before 4 p.m. on February 13th.

The woman, who’s being represented by Davis Law Group, claims she suffered a swollen right ankle, soreness in her left shoulder, and a cut on her finger.

The report indicated she was holding her phone while stepping onto the crosswalk at Yale Avenue and Stewart Street when a King County Metro bus ran the red light and hit her, causing her to drop her phone.

Video shared with KIRO 7 by the Davis Law Group shows the bus running two red lights before hitting the woman in the crosswalk.

King County Metro responded to KIRO 7 and the claim in a statement:

“Metro’s Bus Operations and Safety Divisions along with King County’s Risk Management Team were notified of the incident and the pedestrian involved has filed a claim via their attorney.

Since a claim has been filed, there is no further information Metro can provide at this time.”

There’s no word yet on if the bus operator was notified or if any disciplinary has been taken.

KIRO 7 spoke with pedestrians who walk the busy intersection daily.

“I have seen people run red lights and it just makes you, like, even more hyper-aware,” said Jaime Sanchez.

A few people said they know how dangerous it can be on Stewart Street, and they’re extra careful when crossing there.

“There’s a lot of traffic coming from that way, all getting onto the five. So it’s just very congested,” said Morgana Tang.





©2025 Cox Media Group