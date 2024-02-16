Exclusive: Seattle artist discusses random attack at park that left her fighting for her life

A random attack Saturday night left a Seattle artist fighting for her life and she speaks to KIRO 7 News for the first time.

Danielle Oyster, who goes by Bunky, says she was jumped Feb. 10 in Cal Anderson Park by three people around midnight.

She was hit with a rock, robbed, and knocked unconscious. She woke up at Harborview Medical Center.

Bunky received stitches for the lacerations on her head. The lacerations led to a bacterial infection, which turned flesh-eating. She had surgery Wednesday night.

Bunky also set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses, which you can donate to here.

