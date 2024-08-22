Everything you need to know about the Evergreen State Fair

MONROE - — If you’re craving funnel cakes and corndogs, you’ll want to head to Monroe; the Evergreen State Fair is officially underway!

The annual event runs from August 22 to 27 and August 29 to September 2.

It will be open from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm daily, except for the final day. The fair website says it will close at 7 p.m. on Labor Day.

Officials say this year’s Evergreen State Fair theme, “Bright Lights, Summer Nights,” embodies everything that makes summer one of the best times of the year.

“From the anticipation of the rising lights above a concert stage to a stroll with friends down the vibrantly lit midway, to catching the sunset or fireworks show from the top of the Ferris wheel with someone special, these moments are magical,” a news release said.

If you attend the fair for the food and the shopping, there is no shortage of vendors. To look at the complete list, click here.

If you’re interested in the thrill of rollercoasters and other amusement rides, you can check out carnival ticket prices here.





Ticket Prices

Youth: $13 daily

Adult: $16 for weekdays and Labor Day, $18 for weekends

Seniors: $13 daily

Active Military (with I.D.): $13 daily

*Senior Citizen’s Day is August 26. Anyone 62 years or older can get $6 admission all day!

To purchase tickets, click here.





Concerts

Monday, Aug. 26: Josh Turner at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 26: Martina McBride at 7:30 p.m.

Thurs, Aug. 29: TRIBUTE TRILOGY featuring Zepparella, Randy Hansen, and Little Lies at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30: FLO RIDA at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.





















©2024 Cox Media Group