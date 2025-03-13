Everything you need to know about the 2025 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival will kick off on April 1, a sign spring is just around the corner in Washington state!

The annual festival features five farms and dozens of acres of tulip fields.

Know before you go

Keep in mind that the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is a popular event, so plan accordingly. Oftentimes on weekends, traffic is backed up for miles to get into certain farms. The individual gardens are not within walking distance of each other, so it’s advised to have your own transportation if you plan on visiting multiple locations.

The festival is happening rain or shine, so dress accordingly-- also bearing in mind that the fields can be muddy after it rains.

There are designated pathways in the fields, so don’t tromp through the tulips at random just for the sake of an Instagram photo. Be respectful of the farms and the people around you.

Visiting the fields

Tulip Town

15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Tulip offerings: Five acres, more than 50 varieties of tulips.

Tickets: $18 online, $20 in-person. Tickets for kids ages 6-11 are $10. Get ticket info here.

When is it open? Open April 1-30, 2025. During the spring season, operating hours are: Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Friday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Other offerings: Trolley rides (weather permitting), wine and beer garden (21+), food and espresso, pets welcome on a leash

Tulip Town is offering double-bloom admission that gives access to both Tulip Town and Skagit Acres with just one ticket. Double admission is $30 for a regular ticket.

Roozengaarde

15867 Beaver Marsh Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Tulip offerings: 50 acres, over 200 different tulip and daffodil varieties

Tickets: Mon.-Thurs.: $16 for adults. Fri.-Sun.: $20 for adults. Get ticket information here.

When is it open? Open April 1-30, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other offerings: Food available for purchase.

Tulip Valley Farms

15245 Bradshaw Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Tulip offerings: 20 acres, 140 tulip varieties

Tickets: Ages 3-15 ($10), Adults: $16 (M-Th); $18 (Fri-Sun). Get ticket information here.

When is it open? Open April 1-30, 2025. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 7 days a week. Night Bloom will be Friday & Saturday evenings from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Other offerings: Pets welcome, food available for purchase

Garden Roslyn

Tulip Offerings: 7 acres, several varieties

Tickets: Online and in-person ($17) Get ticket information here.

When is it open? Tulip Field Open April 1-30 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., 7 days a week

Other offerings: Dogs allowed on a leash

Skagit Acres

Tulip Offerings: 3 acres, 18 varieties

Ticket Price: In-person and online Adult: ($18), Child (Aged 6-11): $10 Senior (Aged 65+) and Military: $15. Get ticket information here.

Other offerings: Beer & wine garden (21+), food trucks

Skagit Acres is a new addition to Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.























