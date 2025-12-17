Evergreen High School in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood in lockdown

SEATTLE — Evergreen High School in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood is currently in lockdown.

According to the school’s website, all students and staff are following emergency procedures.

The school went into lockdown around 9 a.m. for reports of a person with guns.

The King County Sheriff’s Office has detained three people and two guns were found.

No one was hurt.

The district is asking that parents not come to the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

