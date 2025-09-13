Everett’s Paine Field named one of America’s best airports

EVERETT, Wash. — When evaluating the best airports, The Washington Post ranked Paine Field in Everett among the 10 best airports in the nation.

Paine Field ranked fifth in the national rankings, above the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the Albuquerque International Airport, the Indianapolis International Airport, the Salt Lake City International Airport, and the Detroit Metro Airport.

“It’s easy to mistake the terminal at this small airport north of Seattle as an exclusive private club,” The Washington Post wrote, describing Paine Field Airport. “Grab a bellman cart for your bags and roll them into the lobby that feels more like a posh hotel than an airport terminal. A limestone-clad accent wall with a digital Solari split-flap departure board is the focal point of the minimalist space.”

Of the approximately 450 airports analyzed and studied, The Washington Post came up with a final ranking of 50 airports. The only airports that ranked higher than Paine Field were the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Long Beach Airport, and the Portland International Airport, which ranked No. 1 in the study.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) did not make the list.

The Washington Post evaluated the effectiveness and speed during TSA security checks, the variety and quality of food options, the comfortability of the terminal itself, and the ease of traveling to and from the airport.

“Breeze through security and the plush experience continues. The waiting area features leather couches and lounge chairs,” The Washington Post wrote. “Actual lamps grace the tables. Two fireplaces bookend the main waiting area. Catch sight of Mount Rainier in the distance or a Boeing jet fresh off the factory floor across the airfield — views that continue on one of Paine Field’s glass jet bridges.”

Passenger service began at Paine Field in March 2019. By 2040, Paine Field is expected to handle 4 million passengers. Nearly 53 million passengers traveled through SEA in 2024, for comparison.

