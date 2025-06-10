Everett’s minimum wage increases July 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Minimum wage in Everett is going up this summer, and that means some workers will be seeing more money in their paychecks.

Workers who are paid minimum wage in Everett are currently making $16.66.

Starting July 1, the following will happen:

Workers at companies with more than 500 employees will be paid $20.24 per hour.

Workers at companies that employ between 15 and 500 employees will be paid $18.24 per hour.

Companies with fewer than 15 employees or an annual gross revenue of less than $2 million will pay the state minimum wage, which is $16.66.

Tips, gratuities, and service charges won’t count toward the minimum wage.

Voters approved the increase during the November election. It passed with just shy of 60% of the vote.

The move makes Everett the seventh city to pay a higher wage than the state.

In May, Bellingham’s minimum wage jumped to $18.66 per hour.

Burien has the highest minimum wage at $21.16 per hour for employers with more than 500 employees.

