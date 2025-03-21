Everett rollover crash shuts down road, 1 with life-threatening injuries

EVERETT, Wash. — Two people are hospitalized following a rollover crash in Everett on Thursday night.

South County Fire says it happened just before 8 p.m. on Meadow Place SW.

Two cars collided causing one of the cars to roll over, according to South County Fire PIO Scott Harder.

Fire officials say five people were involved. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another suffered minor injuries. Both people were taken to Providence Medical Center.

Officials say the remaining passengers refused medical attention.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies closed Meadows Place SW in both directions.

No word yet on what caused the crash.





