Everett police arrest suspect for Nov. 6 murder

EVERETT, Wash. — A man’s body was found earlier this month in Everett, and police have just made an arrest in connection to his death.

On Nov. 6, a man was found dead on Grand Ave., somewhere between Everett Ave. and 26th St. It’s unclear where the man’s body was found. That stretch of Grand Ave. is residential.

Now, less than a week later, a person has been taken into custody for the man’s death.

While the man has not been identified, the person arrested for his death has been booked for second-degree murder.

KIRO 7 has reached out for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story.

