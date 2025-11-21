Everett playground that was set on fire will cost $500,000 to repair

EVERETT, Wash. — It’s going to cost about $500,000 to repair an Everett park whose playground equipment was destroyed in a fire.

That’s according to an ordinance from the city.

Police say that someone intentionally set Wiggums Park on fire.

It happened on October 27.

No one was hurt.

According to the ordinance, the damaged play set needs to be demolished, and the rubber surface needs to be replaced before anything can be replaced.

If city council approves the ordinance, work would begin in the winter of 2026.

The equipment was only two years old at the time of the fire.

At last check, no one has been arrested in connection with the fire.

