Fire that destroyed Wiggums Hollow playground intentionally set, officials say

The Monday fire that destroyed playground equipment at Wiggums Hollow Park has been ruled an arson, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the park at 2808 10th Street, where they arrived to find the play structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading beyond the playground area.

No one was hurt.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office has classified the blaze as an incendiary fire, meaning it was intentionally set in a place and time where it should not have been.

The Everett Police Department is now leading the criminal investigation.

The playground area remains closed to the public while investigators continue to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or email tips@everettwa.gov.

