Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin declares victory in race for third term

EVERETT, Wash. — Cassie Franklin will serve a third term as the mayor of Everett.

She defeated former city council member Scott Murphy in the general election.

Results show Franklin with 55% of the vote. She declared victory on Friday after the gap between her and Murphy had grown to over 2,000 votes.

“I can’t thank those who endorsed our campaign enough. They see reality on the streets of Everett every day. They know how my administration operates and how decisions are made. They know our city faces challenges, but they also see how far we’ve come. To have their support was extremely validating and I am grateful”, Mayor Franklin said in a statement to KIRO 7. “Now it’s time to put politics aside for the good of our amazing city. I am focused and ready to continue working together on reducing crime, addressing housing affordability, keeping our vibrant South Everett community strong, expanding recreational and business opportunities for our waterfront, and building on the revitalization of Everett’s downtown corridor.”

Mayor Franklin became the first woman to serve as mayor of Everett in 2018 and was reelected in 2022. Before becoming mayor, she served on the Everett City Council. Franklin was also the CEO of Cocoon House, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to housing.

In August’s primary election, Murphy picked up 35.3% (5,532 votes) of the vote compared to Franklin’s 34.9% (5,467 votes), pulling ahead by just 65 votes.

Snohomish County will continue counting ballots throughout the week and certify election results November 25.

