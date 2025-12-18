Everett man sentenced to 15 years for 8 federal felonies involving drug trafficking, guns

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 42-year-old Everett man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for eight federal felonies that involved drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

David James Michael Jensen was convicted in September 2025 of five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

“You were bringing dangerous drugs into the state. Drugs that are causing thousands of deaths in our country,” U.S. District Judge Tana Lin said at the sentencing hearing, according to the attorney’s office. “Your actions contributed greatly to that suffering. You kept getting drugs and guns despite being repeatedly detained by police.”

Everett man arrested in several instances with a firearm, narcotics

Over three years, Jensen was identified and arrested several times by the Everett Police Department (EPD) for his involvement with drug trafficking activities and illegal possession of firearms.

On September 7, 2021, Jensen fled the scene of a two-car collision, but left behind a backpack that contained identifying documents and a 9mm handgun with additional ammunition. Jensen was later charged and convicted of illegally possessing the firearm.

On April 7, 2022, Jensen was detained for driving without a license. After court authorization to search his car, several loaded firearms were found, as well as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Jensen was charged and convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which is punishable by a mandatory five-year term that runs consecutively to any other conviction.

On May 11, 2022, Jensen was arrested again for unlawfully possessing a firearm. In this instance, he had heroin, methamphetamine, and a Hi-Point 9 caliber pistol.

Years later, on July 31, 2024, Jensen was followed by EPD as he drove to a storage unit without a license and in possession of narcotics. In the storage unit, officers found several firearms, including two “ghost guns,” which are privately made without serial numbers.

Officers also found ammunition and 400 fentanyl pills along with several motorbikes. One of the bikes was reported stolen.

The last instance occurred on December 27, 2024, when EPD witnessed Jensen placing various bags in different vehicles in Seattle. Officers obtained a search warrant for one of the vehicles and located a loaded Glock 19 handgun, fentanyl, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia. Jensen was later transferred to federal custody and indicted on the federal charges.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hobbs wrote to the court asking for a 15-year sentence.

“Jensen was caught on multiple occasions with firearms and distribution quantities of drugs,” Hobbs stated. “He was clearly redistributing drugs and was in possession of firearms while doing so. Jensen clearly had no regard for the law, returning to possessing drugs and guns despite being detained for doing so on multiple occasions… Jensen’s actions placed the community, law enforcement, and himself at risk.”

