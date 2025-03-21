Everett man arrested for detonating pipe bomb, facing hate crime charges

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man is now in custody for an attack involving a pipe bomb, used to blow up an SUV at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve.

In a security video obtained by KIRO 7, someone can be seen wearing a headlight in a parking lot and throwing an object through the SUV’s window.

The car alarm goes off, and about 30 seconds later there’s an explosion, with glass and debris flying everywhere.

This week, Everett PD arrested 54-year-old Steven Goldstine, who lives just a few blocks away from where the crime happened.

The victims, a married couple, say the suspect would come to their complex to visit a friend in another unit.

One of the victims has a breathing condition and says she repeatedly complained about the suspect and friends smoking near her vehicle — they would respond with racial slurs.

The husband and wife are Black.

The wife says her husband got into a fight with the suspect weeks earlier and that the pipe bomb was retaliation.

The victim later got a voicemail, saying: “Hey, you (racial slur and expletive)… are you still having breathing problems?… how is your car running?… boy, what an explosion that was.”

The wife briefly spoke with KIRO 7, asking not to show her face.

“I hope he stays in jail for a long, long time and he needs to pay for my car and emotional damage that he has done,” she said.

Police arrested Goldstine and said they found 750 rounds of ammo and a stockpile of fireworks at his home.

He is facing charges of arson, possession of an explosive device, and committing a hate crime.

He’s in custody on $500,000 bail.

He's in custody on $500,000 bail.





