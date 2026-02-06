Everett man arrested for allegedly posing as off-duty cop, pulling over driver

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A man allegedly impersonating an off-duty Duvall Police officer was arrested last week after pulling over a driver for speeding in Everett.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to reports of a man impersonating a police officer near the 4600 block of S. 3rd Avenue, according to HeraldNet.

Details of the fake traffic stop

When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who said that as he was driving, a silver pickup truck with decals reading “Traffic Control” flashed its blue lights and pulled him over.

The suspect told the driver that he was a security officer and an off-duty police officer, and had stopped him for speeding.

Video footage of the stop from the witness’s dash camera was shown to responding officers. Officers coordinated with the Duvall Police Department, which confirmed that the suspect did not work for the department.

On Jan. 30, the Everett Police Anti-Crime Team and Violent Crime Unit were alerted to the suspect vehicle’s location in Everett by using the Flock automated license plate reader system.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. The suspect was later booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree criminal impersonation, according to HeraldNet.

Pattern of impersonation cases

Recently, there have been other instances of people allegedly impersonating law enforcement, like in September when a convicted felon impersonated an Edmonds police detective during an active police scene.

In the case, a Lacey man allegedly arrived at the scene in an unmarked Ford Explorer with activated police lights. The suspect was also wearing body armor with “POLICE” and “SWAT” logos, and a metallic Edmonds Police badge.

A deeper investigation revealed to the police that he was not a detective, but was a security guard at a nearby business. The suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of a firearm.

