Everett highway closed after large hole caused by person tunneling underneath

Northbound State Route 529 at East Marine View Drive is fully closed for emergency maintenance after crews discovered a hole in the road caused by a person tunneling underneath.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Traffic is being diverted to East Marine View Drive, then back onto southbound SR 529/Broadway, and using Everett Avenue to get to Interstate 5.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

