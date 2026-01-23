Everett firefighters use saws to cut into storage units and extinguish flames

EVERETT, Wash. — Firefighters had to use saws to cut into the doors of multiple storage units after a fire broke out at the storage facility in Everett last night.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, South County Fire crews responded to reports of smoke billowing from a storage facility located on 4th Avenue West in Everett.

According to arriving firefighters, heavy smoke from multiple units made it difficult to pinpoint the fire within the single-story complex.

Crews reportedly had to use rotary saws to cut open multiple unit doors to find the fire.

Luckily, crews say they were able to successfully isolate the flames to just three units, preventing spread to the rest of the building.

While crews achieved a “knockdown” of the flames in about 30 minutes, firefighters say extensive work was required to remove contents from the heavily packed units to reach deep-seated hotspots.

More than three dozen firefighters responded to the scene, including crews from the Everett Fire Department and Paine Field Fire.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office with support from South County Fire’s Prevention Division.

