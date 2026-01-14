Everett firefighters rescue man from tank on vessel in dry dock

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Everett firefighters rescued a man from a confined space Tuesday morning after he fell into a tank on a rail-container vessel in dry dock.

It happened at a shipyard in the 2800 block of Terminal Avenue.

Fire officials said the man fell about four feet into a tank that was roughly 1.5 feet in diameter and extended about 20 feet down into the vessel. His injuries were not life-threatening.

“The rescue was completed using specialized rescue equipment and procedures to ensure the safety of both the employee and responding firefighters,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “Once removed from the tank, the employee was evaluated and treated on scene by Everett Fire Department EMS personnel.”

He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett for further medical evaluation and care, the post said.

The entire rescue operation took about 30 minutes.

